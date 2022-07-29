CAMDENTON, Mo. – A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing.

Prosecutors have charged Eric B. Cole, 40, of Montreal, Missouri, with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit an Unclassified felony (narcotics), abandonment of a corpse and stealing in the investigation. He is accused in the disappearance and death of Tanner Elmore.

Investigators with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office say Elmore went missing from a Walmart in Camdenton, Missouri on the evening of June 7. Surveillance photos recovered from Walmart helped detectives identify Cole as a person of interest in the case.

Cole was arrested on unrelated charges in early-July. Earlier this month, Camden County detectives interviewed Cole. According to the sheriff’s office, he told investigators that he and Elmore were driving to Jefferson City from Camdenton with the intent to purchase illegal drugs.

Investigators say Elmore took drugs with Cole, then had an adverse reaction and overdosed. After the overdose, investigators say Cole then drove Elmore back to Camden County without stopping at a hospital and left his body near a state park in the Lake of the Ozarks region. Investigators say Cole also took Mr. Elmore’s cell phone, which he later sold, before leaving the area.

Elmore’s body was later recovered in a wooded area. Investigators say they found clothing along with the remains that was consistent with what Elmore wearing on the night of his disappearance.

Cole is being held without bond in the Cole County Jail. He will be extradited to Camden County and will be prosecuted in the Camden County Circuit Court.