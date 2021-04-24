Missouri man charged with killing woman found in shallow grave

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been charged in the death of woman who had been missing for more than a month before her remains were found in a shallow grave on his property. Kyle Byington, of Patton, is jailed without bond in Bollinger County after he was charged Friday with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Jennifer Porzeinski.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that law enforcement met with Byington on Tuesday and learned that Porzeinski had been at his home before she was reported missing on March 16. An autopsy conducted Friday confirmed that the remains found on his property were those of Porzeinski and that she died of neck compression, possibly due to strangulation.