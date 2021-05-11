Missouri man charged with murder of infant son

GOWER, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 5-month-old son.

Dillon Livingston, of Gower, also faces counts of child abuse or neglect of a child in the February death of his son.

Livingston is scheduled for a motion hearing in Clinton County on Friday.

A probable cause statement alleges first responders were called to Livingston’s home on a report about an unresponsive child on Feb. 12.

Court documents say Livingston initially told investigators the child rolled out of a recliner but he later said he handled the baby too forcefully when he became fussy.

Livingston has pleaded not guilty and is being held on without bond.