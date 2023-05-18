MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo – In the Ozarks, the urban legend of Buck Nelson stands as a prominent figure in American alien abduction stories. This article delves into Nelson’s extraordinary experiences, his book, and the annual UFO conventions he organized on his ranch.

Nelson, is one of the first Americans to claim he was abducted by aliens. His accounts of extraterrestrial encounters can be found in newspapers, historical records, and the memories of local residents. In fact, Nelson himself authored a book titled “My Trip to Mars, the Moon, and Venus.” Initially priced at $1.25, it recounted his remarkable journey through space.

According to Nelson’s book, his UFO travels began when he claimed to have met his cousin, Bucky Nelson. This encounter, documented by Fanny Lowery, described an extraordinary friendship with an extraterrestrial being named Bucky. Buck Nelson was transported to Mars, Earth’s moon, and Venus aboard a flying saucer. While his descriptions of these places were limited, they were derived from sources like Edgar Rice Burroughs’ writings, magazines, and religious texts, including the Bible. It’s worth noting that Nelson’s accounts predated the moon landing, Mars exploration, and the realization that Venus is a hostile and gaseous planet.

During the 1950s and 1960s, his extraordinary accounts garnered him a devoted following akin to a cult. Through his participation in annual UFO conventions, Nelson achieved a modest celebrity status.

In 1960, Nelson published a booklet to be sold at the annual “spacecraft conventions” held on his ranch in Texas County, Missouri. These conventions served as gatherings for flying saucer enthusiasts and individuals interested in interplanetary space travel.

The conventions, hosted by Nelson on his ranch every year, attracted numerous “flying saucer” and space travel enthusiasts, as well as curious individuals. The conventions became a focal point for those interested in the subject, and Nelson’s booklet, consisting of 40 pages, provided information, photographs, and even a map to “Buck’s Place,” the convention location.

The 1966 convention had a somewhat carnival-like atmosphere, with music, concessions and rides creating a backdrop. The event featured speeches by various individuals, bringing together delegates from different states to share experiences and stories.

Just like Buck’s space journey, the conventions abruptly ceased after the 1966 event. Three years later, Buck’s residence tragically burned down, with suspicions of intentional arson. Local stories suggest that he eventually relocated, possibly out of state. News articles later reported on Buck’s passing, with different sources citing varying years, such as 1973 and 1977 and as late as occurring in 1982.