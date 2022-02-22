Missouri man convicted in wife’s death admits child abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his wife and lying about the whereabouts of her body has pleaded guilty to abuse of their young daughter.
KMIZ-TV reports Joseph Elledge pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse, child endangerment, and domestic assault.
Elledge was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be served after he completes his 28-year sentence for killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman he married while they were studying at the University of Missouri.
He buried her body and lied to authorities about her whereabouts for months. The couple’s child was 1 year old at the time.