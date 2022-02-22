Missouri man convicted in wife’s death admits child abuse

FILE – Defendant Joseph Elledge testifies how he pushed his wife Mengqi Ji, during a shoving match before she fell and hit her head in Oct. 2019 during his murder trial Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Elledge who was convicted last year of killing his wife and burying her body will face another trial this year on charges that he abused the couple’s young daughter. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his wife and lying about the whereabouts of her body has pleaded guilty to abuse of their young daughter.

KMIZ-TV reports Joseph Elledge pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse, child endangerment, and domestic assault.

Elledge was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be served after he completes his 28-year sentence for killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman he married while they were studying at the University of Missouri.

He buried her body and lied to authorities about her whereabouts for months. The couple’s child was 1 year old at the time.