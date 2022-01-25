Missouri man convicted in wife’s death faces abuse trial

FILE – Defendant Joseph Elledge testifies how he pushed his wife Mengqi Ji, during a shoving match before she fell and hit her head in Oct. 2019 during his murder trial Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Elledge who was convicted last year of killing his wife and burying her body will face another trial this year on charges that he abused the couple’s young daughter. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his wife and burying her body will face a second trial on charges that he abused the couple’s young daughter.

During a hearing on Monday, a Boone County judge rejected a defense request that the trial for Joseph Elledge be moved to another county because of extensive publicity regarding his wife’s death.

The judge did agree that jurors would be brought in from Warren County. Elledge was convicted in November of killing his 28-year-old wife, Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman who he met at the University of Missouri.

In the new case, he faces three felony charges involving his daughter.