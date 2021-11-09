Missouri man describes what happened the night his wife died

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has admitted at his murder trial that he buried his wife’s body in a park but insisted that her death was an accident.

Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia.

Elledge testified Tuesday that Ji died hours after he pushed her during an argument and she fell and hit her head. He admitted that he later buried his wife’s body at the park.

Ji moved to Missouri from China to study at the University of Missouri and stayed after marrying Elledge in 2017.

