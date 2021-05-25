Missouri man dies after crash involving leaf blower on road

AVALON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northwest Missouri man died in a crash that occurred while a woman was blowing grass off a highway with a leaf blower.
The patrol says 75-year-old Charles Plummer was in a utility vehicle stopped on a highway in Livingston County Sunday night about 1.5 miles north of Avalon.
Susan Bachman, 63, was standing in front of Plummer blowing grass off the highway with a leaf blower.
The patrol says a pickup driven by 33-year-old Steven Wilson hit Plummer from behind, forcing his UTV into Bachman. Plummer died later of his injuries.
Bachman was seriously injured. Wilson was not injured.