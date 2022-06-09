MARION COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon while performing some maintenance work on a bulldozer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Joseph Shook, 28. of Auxvasse, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on private property near Warren, Missouri, more than two hours north of St. Louis.

Investigators say Shook was outside doing maintenance work on a Komatsu bulldozer when it began rolling backwards and struck him. Shook was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and other agencies are handling the investigation into Shook’s death.