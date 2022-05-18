NEOSHO, Mo. — The first of many new “homes” went up in Neosho today.

97-year old Bert Hurn donated 30 handmade birdhouses to Neosho Parks and Recreation. The houses will be placed in parks, golf courses, and along walking trails.

Park officials invited Hurn to help hang up the first birdhouse to thank him for his donation.

“We’re grateful for him. Grateful for all he has brought to the city by building these birdhouses,” said Neosho Parks Supervisor Kenny Balls.

“I made every one. They’re carefully made, strictly according to birdhouse technical requirements,” said Hurn. “Each one took about 33 hours. Some of the birdhouses–not all–some should last several generations.”

Hurn says he decided to donate birdhouses because his late wife, Dixie, loved birds.