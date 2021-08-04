Missouri man dressed as George Washington accused of storming U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – A western Missouri man has been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, all while cosplaying George Washington.

Isaac Yoder, seen photographed inside the Capitol during the riot, was charged in federal court Wednesday, Aug 4, with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading/demonstrating/picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal prosecutors allege Yoder entered the Capitol to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police before being pushed out. Supporters of US President Donald Trump protested inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

According to a statement of facts submitted by the FBI, investigators received an online on Feb. 26 about Yoder’s involvement. The tipster did not identify Yoder by name but knew where the individual worked: a locksmith in Nevada, Missouri.

Investigators discovered Yoder owns and operates the locksmith business. In the “About Us” section of the business website, Yoder can be seen wearing colonial garb. After comparing this photo to Yoder’s driver’s license and social media images, authorities believe the man seen in the Capitol was, in fact, Yoder.

Screengrab: Yoder Lock & Key

Federal authorities subpoenaed phone records and determined that on Jan. 6, Yoder’s cellphone was pinged inside the U.S. Capitol.

On March 16, Yoder agreed to an interview with FBI agents in Joplin and, prosecutors claim, admitted to being in the Capitol that day.

Three days after the interview with the FBI, Newsweek ran a story about Yoder’s suspected involvement in the insurrection. In that article, Yoder disputes calling the events of Jan. 6 a riot, saying if the intention was to cause damage, “…there would have been piles of bodies. We could have leveled things.”