Missouri man drowns in river while saving child

BLACKWATER, Missouri (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old man drowned in the Lamine River in west central Missouri while rescuing a child who was caught in the river’s current.

Joseph Johnson, of Marshall, drowned Monday evening while swimming with his family near Blackwater in Cooper County.

The patrol says Johnson swam after a child who was caught in the river’s current and was able to get the child out of the current. But Johnson was not able to escape the current himself.

The patrol’s report says Johnson was not wearing a flotation device.