Missouri man faces 12 felonies after shooting at officers near Ozark

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during a long standoff in southwest Missouri has been charged with 12 felonies.

Jenson Wayne Faught is charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action after the confrontation Tuesday south of Ozark.

Christian County sheriff’s deputies went to the area after a man reported someone had tried to steal his truck.

Prosecutors say Faught hid inside a shed and fired several shots from multiple guns at officers.

A Christian County deputy was hit by shrapnel but was not seriously injured. Faught surrendered after several hours when chemical agents were fired into the shed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News