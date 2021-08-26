Missouri man faces 12 felonies after shooting at officers near Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during a long standoff in southwest Missouri has been charged with 12 felonies.

Jenson Wayne Faught is charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action after the confrontation Tuesday south of Ozark.

Christian County sheriff’s deputies went to the area after a man reported someone had tried to steal his truck.

Prosecutors say Faught hid inside a shed and fired several shots from multiple guns at officers.

A Christian County deputy was hit by shrapnel but was not seriously injured. Faught surrendered after several hours when chemical agents were fired into the shed.