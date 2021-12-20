Missouri man ‘finally won one’ with $50K Powerball prize

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Powerball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A longtime Powerball player said he “finally won one” after claiming a $50,000 prize from a recent drawing.

The winner declined to be identified but said he’s played once a week for the last 20 years. He matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball in the Nov. 6 drawing. The winning numbers in that drawing were 8, 30, 48, 57, 64, and a Powerball number of 9.

Lakers Eagle Stop on E. Highway 54 in Camdenton sold the winning ticket.

The man said he’ll put the money toward his retirement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News