Missouri man ‘finally won one’ with $50K Powerball prize

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A longtime Powerball player said he “finally won one” after claiming a $50,000 prize from a recent drawing.

The winner declined to be identified but said he’s played once a week for the last 20 years. He matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball in the Nov. 6 drawing. The winning numbers in that drawing were 8, 30, 48, 57, 64, and a Powerball number of 9.

Lakers Eagle Stop on E. Highway 54 in Camdenton sold the winning ticket.

The man said he’ll put the money toward his retirement.