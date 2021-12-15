Missouri man found guilty of killing 4 family members, burning house down

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been found guilty of killing four of his family members — including an infant — whose bodies were discovered in the aftermath of a 2016 house fire.

A Platte County jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Grayden Lane Denham guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and more than a half-dozen other charges, including second-degree arson for setting fire to the family’s home.

Killed were his grandparents, 82-year-old Russell Denham and 81-year-old Shirley Denham; his sister, 32-year-old Heather Ager; and Ager’s 3-month-old son, Mason Schiavoni.

Their burned bodies were found outside a home near Edgerton, Missouri, on February 19, 2016, and investigators say they all had been shot to death.

