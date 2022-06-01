OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of killing a woman he was accused of stalking and faces life in prison when he’s sentenced in October.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Johnson County jury found 44-year-old Clyde James Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and other counts in the July 2020 killing of 42-year-old Jessica Smith in her Olathe home.

Barnes was also found guilty of aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat, and violation of a protection order.

Olathe police who were responding to a burglary call at Smith’s home found her body inside and arrested Barnes hours later. At the time, Barnes was out on bond for a stalking charge involving Smith, but the charge was later dismissed.