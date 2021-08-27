Missouri man gets jail for constantly calling 911

FULTON, Mo – A Callaway County jury has found a man guilty of five counts if misuse of emergency telephone service.

Wayne Lawrence Brondel, 56, was charged with repeatedly calling 911 in April, May, and August 2019, as well as two other occasions in September 2020. Operators testified that Brondel would call 911 excessively, sometimes over 30 times a day, and verbally berate them. Brondel would give these verbally abuse these operators for over 30 minutes at a time, usually while intoxicated.

This presented a danger to other citizens as Brondel’s verbal onslaughts made the few remaining phone lines unavailable for other emergency callers. Law enforcement officers that responded to Brondel’s residence usually found him intoxicated and beligerent.

Brondel has a history of this behavior, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the same crime in 2012. The Jury recommended 54 days in jail for Count 1, 50 days for Count 2, 24 days for Count 3, 37 days for Count 4 and 10 days in jail for Count 5. these recommendations coincide with the number of minutes each of the five calls that Brondel was charged for lasted.

Post trial matters and sentencing is set for September 27, 2021.