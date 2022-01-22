Missouri man gets life sentence for 2017 stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who fatally stabbed another man because he mistakenly thought the victim was part of a sex-trafficking ring has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Manuel, 39, of Republic, was sentenced Friday for the 2017 killing of Bill Dauzat. He waived the right to a jury, and Judge Calvin Holden found him guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after a bench trial.

According to court documents, Manuel stabbed Dauzat at least seven times in September 2017 outside of Dauzat’s Springfield home. Manuel claimed that he was acting in self-defense, but Holden said there wasn’t enough evidence to support that argument.

