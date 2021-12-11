Missouri man given probation after attending Jan. 6 riot

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to three years of probation after he attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Valley Park, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said Reimler entered the Capitol for about 15 minutes. During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss noted that Reimler did not engage in violence or property destruction and did not go into the House or Senate chambers. Before he was sentenced, Reimler apologized for being at the Capitol that day.