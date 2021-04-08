Missouri man guilty in Ohio man’s death at restaurant in 2018

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio man at a Hardee’s restaurant in 2018.

A judge found 43-year-old Anthony Levar Sinks, of Cape Girardeau, guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Sinks shot and killed 45-year-old Derwin Alexander Simmons of Liberty Township, Ohio, inside the restaurant on Aug. 1, 2018.

Prosecutors said Sinks’ ex-wife and her son were preparing to move to Ohio with Simmons.

The two men got into an argument at the Hardee’s and Sinks eventually pulled a gun and shot Simmons. Sinks argued the shooting was self-defense.