Missouri man in jail for 25 years gets 15 more years for assaulting an officer

A man from Waynesville serving 25 years for stabbing his grandmother in 2018 just got 15 more years for assaulting a corrections officer.

Keaven Shaw was sentenced to 25 years in August 2019 for stabbing his grandma, Anna Pahula, in the chest. Shaw was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday, April 21, for a 2019 incident while in the Pulaski County Jail.

According to a report from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Shaw asked the officer if he could be let out of his cell to do laundry. The officer told Shaw he was instructed not to let Shaw out of his cell for any reason without a supervisor’s approval.

Shaw then reached out of his cell with his hand in a fist, attempting to hit the officer in the back of the head. The officer attempted to dodge but was hit in the right shoulder area.

According to the report, the officer backed away from the cell and reported having soreness in his shoulder.

Shaw will now be serving 40 years total.