Missouri man indicted for murder of Brooklyn police officer

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Florissant, Missouri man in connection with the August death of a Brooklyn police officer.

Caleb Cambell, 22, was indicted late last month for first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was killed after he had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge.

34-year-old Darrell Lane has also been charged in connection with the crime. He faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

The state’s attorney says Lane allegedly sped around roadblocks and is accused of hitting several vehicles and nearly struck officers on the scene. Police on the scene reportedly fired shots at Lane.

Officer Pierce worked with the Brooklyn Police Department for nine months and previously served with the Spillertown Police Department near Carbondale, Illinois for two years. He also served with the Makanda Fire Department.