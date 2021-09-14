Missouri man pleads guilty to $335M fraud scheme to defraud programs for veterans, minorities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville man who was charged in two federal cases pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to his role in a $335 million scheme to defraud federal programs that award contracts to firms owned by minorities, veterans and service-disabled veterans.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns that cheated the government out of more than $615,000 in taxes owed.

Patrick Michael Dingle, 50, pleaded guilty to the charges contained in both federal cases. Dingle pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and major program fraud. Dingle also pleaded guilty, in a separate case, to one count of filing a false tax return.

Dingle admitted that he conspired with 45-year-old Matthew C. McPherson, of Olathe to fraudulently obtain contracts set aside by the federal government for award to small businesses owned and controlled by veterans, service-disabled veterans and minorities.

McPherson pleaded guilty on June 3, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and major program fraud and awaits sentencing.

Dingle also pleaded guilty, in a separate case, to filing a false tax return. Dingle admitted that he claimed $799,425 in fraudulent business expenses on his tax return for 2016.

As a result of the false and fraudulent expenses offset on Dingle’s 2016 tax return, the government suffered a loss of approximately $349,784.

Dingle also admitted that he filed false tax returns over a four-year period from 2013 to 2016, which resulted in a total loss to the government of $615,847.

Under the terms of Monday’s plea agreement, Dingle must pay restitution to the government in the total amount of federal tax loss as determined by the court at sentencing.

He could be sentenced up to eight years in federal prison without parole, under federal statutes.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.