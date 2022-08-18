OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to using explosives to force entry into an ATM at a bar in Overland Park in 2021.

Josiah Lewis of Grandview, Missouri, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for a count of arson after throwing an explosive at the ATM at Maloney’s Bar and Grill on July 4.

The explosion destroyed the ATM inside the restaurant after hours, but an employee was inside. The employee was not injured.

Lewis threw a rock at the patio glass to break into Maloney’s. The rock contained Lewis’ DNA.

The ATM had nearly $2,500 inside but was not taken. The explosion caused over $6,000 of damage, including the ATM.

Lewis fled in a vehicle that was identified as the same vehicle used in a similar ATM explosion earlier that same year at a Minit Mart in Overland Park on April 29.

The April explosion caused nearly $10,500 in damage, including the ATM, but once again, no money was taken.

An arrest warrant was executed on Aug. 17, 2021. Lewis was arrested at his home and investigators found burglary tools and energy drink bottles holding an explosive powder and fuses.

The same components in the powder were consistent with the residue found at both explosion sights.

As part of the plea agreement, Lewis is required to pay damages to both Maloney’s and the Minit Mart.