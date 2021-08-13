Missouri man regrets skipping COVID vaccine after near-death experience

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A grandfather’s fight with COVID featured on a hospital’s Facebook page is going viral. Mercy Hospital says Mike Prinzi was reluctant to get the vaccine because of what he now calls, “misinformation.” He ended up fighting for his life at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“That decision turned out to be the ‘biggest regret of his life’ after he and my mom, Cindy, were both diagnosed in April 2021,” his son Eric tells Mercy Hospital.

Prinzi was put on a ventilator after COVID pneumonia stressed his body to the breaking point. The machine helped him survive for 48 of the 74 days he was hospitalized.

“We had doubts in the beginning, with all the different stories from the media making decisions about getting vaccinated difficult. But wish I had known then what I have learned now,” writes his wife on Facebook.

Prinzi is at home now and is still under treatment and feels lucky to be alive. He shared this Facebook post about how medical workers at the hospital are dealing with COVID with no end in sight.