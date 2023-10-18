ST. LOUIS – A man from northeast Missouri will likely spend the rest of his life in federal prison after admitting to the rape of a young girl and an infant.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Mark Anthony Davis, 36, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Davis admitted in court to recording the rape of a girl under the age of 10 and the rape of an 11-month-old boy. Davis also confessed to owning videos containing child pornography; those videos also include the rape and torture of children.

Federal prosecutors said Davis inflicted “hideous torture” on his own children and deserved “the most serious sentence possible.”

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Davis to 30 years on each production charge and 20 years on the possession charge. The sentences will run consecutively, bringing Davis’ term to a total of 80 years.