ST. LOUIS – A southeast Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for secretly filming underage boys while they were in the bathroom.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Michael Stevens pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to his plea agreement, Stevens, 43, admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to concerts in the St. Louis area. He would use a hidden camera to record the boys while they were in the bathroom of the hotel rooms where they stayed.

Stevens began taking one of the boys fishing and hunting with him when the child was 13. At one point, the boy stopped accompanying Stevens on trips. Stevens reached out to the boy’s parents to complain about that.

When the parents spoke with their son, the boy told them Stevens grabbed his buttocks in 2019 while they were on a trip in St. Louis and later asked the boy for pictures of his genitals. The parents notified the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020 about the incident.

Investigators met with Stevens on May 5, 2020, for an interview. Stevens said he took multiple boys under his wing and mentored them. He also admitted to engaging in sexual talk with some of the boys, which led police to another victim.

Stevens took that boy hunting and fishing and to concerts in the St. Louis area as well. He admitted to hiding a camera in the bathroom to record the boy changing and asking the boy for nude pictures.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Stevens to 10 years in prison. Stevens will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and he’ll have to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to his victims and agreed to forfeit his 2011 Chevy Silverado for sale. A portion of the revenue generated from the sale will go toward the restitution.