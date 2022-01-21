Missouri man sentenced for trying to arrange sex with officer posing as teen girl

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to arrange a sexual rendezvous with an undercover officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Darren Wade Lasley, 33, of Columbia, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

In June 2017, Lasley responded to an email for an online ad on Craiglist, in which a detective posed as the teen girl. It was part of an undercover operation carried out by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Prosecutors said Lasley exchanged emails with the decoy for several days and described his plans for a sexual encounter. He also proposed visiting her home while her mom was at work or out of town.

About a week after the initial email, Lasley asked in an email if the decoy could sneak out of her house to meet him for sex. He was arrested when he arrived at the arranged location, according to the press release.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Lasley was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.