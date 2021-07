SAVANNAH, Mo. (AP) — An Andrews County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of a 10-year-old boy.

Donald Tipton was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Investigators said the boy died after he was struck and strangled by Tipton in November 2020.

In exchange for his plea, 13 counts of abuse against Tipton were dropped. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.