KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who was linked to a shooting by a tissue he used to blow his nose has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Sunday that Timothy Fernandez, 45, had been sentenced for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Michael Bryan.

Police found Bryan dead on the sidewalk outside the Windstar Sinclair gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard. He had been shot multiple times.

Court records say Fernandez was identified through DNA left on the used tissue and by fingerprints on an item in a backpack near the scene. Surveillance video also showed the shooting.