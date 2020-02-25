Missouri man sentenced to 60 years in child porn case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 38-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and receiving child pornography.

John Stott Jr., of Ozark, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. He was charged in 2018 after an investigation found Stott created images of child sexual abuse.

Federal officials say he also received and distributed images of child sexual abuse between January 2014 and April 2018.