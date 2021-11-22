Missouri man snags 10-point buck during managed deer hunt

ST. LOUIS – Deer hunting season is drawing to a close but one man was able to snag a 10-point buck last weekend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) posted Clayton Wood of Augusta harvested the buck at the August A. Busch Conservation Area. It happened on the opening morning of its managed muzzleloader deer hunt.

MDC offers numerous managed hunts for archery, crossbow, muzzleloading, and modern firearms. Any hunter who is permanently disabled and requires a wheelchair to move freely is automatically allowed to participate in one or more managed deer hunts.

Wood was hunting in a specialized track chair. The MDC has 14 donated track chairs hunters can reserve. The track chairs make it easier for wheelchair-bound people to get out in the field and explore the outdoors. The chairs are available for use at events organized by MDC.

You can learn more about managed hunts and accessible chairs on MDC’s site.