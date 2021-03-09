Missouri man sues St. Charles County officers after conviction overturned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Black man who spent 23 years in prison before his conviction was overturned has sued the St. Charles County law enforcement authorities who his attorneys say framed him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jonathan Irons, who is now in his 40s, was convicted in 1998 for burglary and assault of a homeowner in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Irons was released in July after a judge overturned the conviction. He is now married to WNBA star Maya Moore, who paused her career to help free him and reform the criminal justice system.