Missouri man to serve 30 years after a shootout with police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Warsaw man was sentenced to 30 years at the Missouri Department of Corrections after a shootout with police in 2018.

Andrew J. Floyd was charged with:

  • First-degree assault – 30 year sentence
  • Armed criminal action – 30 year sentence
  • First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle – 7 year sentence
  • Resisting arrest – 4 year sentence
  • Unlawful use of a weapon – 15 year sentence

Greene County Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced Floyd to serve each charge concurrent with each other.

In May of 2018, Floyd led Warsaw Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. After the chase ended, Floyd fled into the woods. Authorities later received a suspicious person call that was answered by Warsaw Police Chief Jason Wenberg. Following an altercation, Floyd revealed a handgun and took fire at Chief Wenberg, who’s escaped with only bruising thanks to the ballistic vest he was wearing.

Floyd was flown to a hospital in Columbia after sustaining serious injuries, from which he’s since recovered.

