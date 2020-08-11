Missouri man wanted for murder considered armed and dangerous

VULCAN, Mo. – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for murder. They say that McCoy Kelley is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his location should call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

Police were called to a home in Vulcan, Missouri after 1:00 am today. They found the body of Billy Shy, 30, at the scene. Witnesses say that he was shot by McCoy Kelley when he opened the door to the residence.

McCoy Kelley is wanted for murder and armed criminal action. The investigation is being conducted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol.