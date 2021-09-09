Missouri man wanted for murder girlfriend and girl found dead in South Dakota

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A man wanted out of Missouri for the murder of four people was found dead in the Dakota Dunes area after authorities were alerted he may be in the area.

He is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and the woman’s 11-year-old daughter. Allison Abitz, 43, and Jozee Abitz, 11, were found at their Columbia home in August. Authorites say he may also be responsible for two other murders.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals that J.T. McLean, 45, was in the area. He was wanted out of the Missouri counties of Boone and Miller for the murder of four people. Authorities believed that McLean stole one of the victim’s vehicles, and OnStar found the vehicle in a motel parking lot in the Dakota Dunes area.

It was known that McLean had family around the area, so the family was contacted and moved from their residence the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together. They contacted the motel and found the stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office said that nonlethal means were used but that McLean did respond.

After deploying a drone over the vehicle, McLean was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The U.S. Marshals, South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux City Police Department, and North Sioux City Police Department assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office.