Missouri man wins $130,000 while playing Club Keno at the Pacific Brew Haus

PACIFIC, Mo. – A Missouri man won over $130,000 after buying a Club Keno lotto ticket while enjoying a meal in November at the Pacific Brew Haus. He tells the Missouri Lottery that he likes playing Keno while at restaurants. His lucky ticket matched all eight numbers drawn.

“I’ve never won anything that big,” he tells the Missouri Lottery. “I’ve never even come close!”

The ticket is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars, grocery, and convenience stores. The chances and amounts you can win in Club Keno vary because of multipliers and progressive jackpots. Check the Missouri Lottery’s website for more information about this game.