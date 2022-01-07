Missouri man wins $2,500 a week from a scratchers ticket

KENNETT, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery scratchers player will be getting $2,500 a week for the rest of his life. He says that he is in shock after winning the top prize.

“It is very emotional,” he said “I’m crying on the inside.”

The ticket was purchased in Kennett, Missouri. He tells lotto officials that he started to notice some of the numbers started to match while scratching off the ticket. He hurried to reveal the prize. Now, he’s set for life.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!’” – He tells the Missouri Lottery.

The man was playing the “$2,500 A Week For Life” Scratchers ticket. The odds of winning this game are around one in four.

The $5 game started in 2013 and there are still several top prizes left to win. That includes two more lifetime prizes and many others ranging from $5 to $10,000. There are currently $3,979,350 in unclaimed prizes in this game.