Missouri manufacturer expands to bring 175 jobs to Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – True Manufacturing is investing $21 million in Missouri and opening a new Poplar Bluff facility that is expected to bring 175 new jobs to the area. The commercial refrigeration manufacturer will now occupy 54 acres of Poplar Bluff’s newest industrial park.

“We will remain a refrigeration industry leader by honoring our past, innovating with new technologies, and entrenching ourselves within Poplar Bluff and surrounding communities. These are exciting times, and we are grateful to be embraced by such a wonderful community,” writes Steve Trulaske, CEO of True Manufacturing.

The Missouri Works program was used to help with the expansion. It is a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits.

The company is dedicated to making products that are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States. True Manufacturing was started in St. Louis in 1945.