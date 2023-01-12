ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are some people who want to limit their investments to “sustainable” companies that address climate change, have certain social relationships, and deal with corporate governance. The concept is called environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.

Missouri Secretary Jay Ashcroft would like investment advisors and brokers in the state to disclose if they are using this strategy with clients. His office says that the rule would help expose the use of investment strategies that “propagate values-based agendas that are not purely focused on generating profit for their clients.”

“As many mutual funds, brokerage firms, and robo-advisors now offer investment products that employ ESG principles, this rule establishes parameters that will foster full disclosure and transparency when someone is investing their hard-earned money,” states Ashcroft. “We are hopeful the legislature will take the next step and pass laws relating to full disclosure advising.”

Three in ten Americans say climate change is the most important issue for organizations to get behind in 2023, according to a recent survey by Reputation Leaders. However, organizations helping vulnerable people by addressing poverty, human rights, abuse of power, and homelessness are together as important to consumers as protecting the planet in 2023.