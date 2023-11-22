ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The season’s first snowflakes may fall in the region this weekend. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that some of Sunday’s scattered rain may include some wet snowflakes. He does not expect the wintry mix to impact anyone’s travel plans. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that warm ground temperatures will likely limit any accumulation.

A cold front will bring a solid shot of colder air into the region on Friday and into the weekend, according to Higgins. This will drop lows back into the 40s and lows in the 20s.

A weakening weather system will streak down the I-70 corridor from Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will spread a fast-moving round of scattered rain showers across the region that may mix with some wet snowflakes early Sunday morning along and north of I-70. While these may be the first flakes of the season in some areas, they are unlikely to accumulate, and they are not expected to have any impact on travel outside wet roads.

MoDOT says that they will be monitoring the forecast and will have crews standing by. They are asking drivers to be cautious during and after the precipitation. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses can be slick. Leave early, buckle up, slow down, and avoid distractions.

