JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced on Tuesday they will transfer $13 million from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC).

This will be the fifth transfer since the program was formed in 2018, and the annual funding has amounted to almost $40 million over that time period.

DHSS also revealed that they will transfer almost $4 million generated by Missouri’s adult use marijuana program dispersed between the MVC, Missouri State Public Defender and DHSS.

This amendment was voted into Missouri’s constitution in 2018. It requires that fees and taxes generated by medical marijuana be transferred to the MVC to give veterans better access to healthcare.

In November of 2022 an additional amendment was voted in that gives the fees and taxes generated by the adult use marijuana program to be transferred to MVC.

“It is incredible that Missouri voters passed the adult use amendment less than one year ago, and we are now starting to see the financial impact the program’s success will have on multiple organizations and the Missourians they serve,” said Amy Moore, Director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation with DHSS.

MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff added, “These funds will help MVC continue to support the existing infrastructure of our seven Veterans Homes.”

Expect these funds to be transferred on an annual basis.