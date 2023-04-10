ST. LOUIS — Morel mushroom hunters were finding a lot of prizes in the woods this Easter Weekend. The seasonal fungus has been spotted throughout the state of Missouri as topsoil temperatures reach a consistent 50 degrees.

A top Facebook Group for Missouri morel hunters predicts that the entire state will be in-season by this weekend. They expect the 2023 season to go into early May, which is a very long hunting season.

Morel mushrooms are a beloved delicacy among mushroom enthusiasts and foodies alike. These prized mushrooms have a unique honeycomb-like cap that distinguishes them from others. Morels are highly sought after for their rich, earthy flavor and meaty texture, making them a popular ingredient in many gourmet dishes.

These elusive mushrooms can be found growing in a variety of habitats, including wooded areas, riverbanks, and even in urban parks. Experienced mushroom hunters will tell you that finding morels is no easy feat. However, the thrill of the hunt is all worth it when you stumble upon a bounty of these delectable mushrooms.