COLE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri National guard major general was seriously injured in a crash in central Missouri Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on State Highway B near Evergreen Drive in Cole County at about 4:15 p.m.

Major General Levon Cumpton, 51, was riding a motorcycle and attempted to make a left turn when he was rear-ended by an SUV, according to authorities. He and the driver of the SUV were both airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Cumpton is from Wardsville, Missouri, while the other driver is from Holts Summit, Missouri.

A spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard said they will release more information Friday morning.

FOX 2 will update this story when more details are available.