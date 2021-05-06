Missouri National Guard scaling back its COVID vaccine support

A member of the Missouri Army National Guard prepares to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination event on February 11, 2021 at the Jeff Vander Lou Senior living facility in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With more widespread vaccine availability and a decreasing interest in mass vaccination events, Missouri Governor Mike Parson says “scaling back our state-supported teams” is the “most efficient use of our resources.”

As such, operations are starting to shift so the Missouri National Guard can be fully withdrawn from its vaccine support role by June 1.

According to the governor’s office, data shows 80% of Missourians have access to a vaccine within a 5-mile radius of their home.

At present, there is no plan to cancel any currently scheduled state-supported vaccination events in Missouri.

More than 4 million doses have been administered in Missouri. Almost 2.4 million Missourians have started the vaccination process and more than 1.8 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

Nearly half of all Missourians 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Among senior citizens 65 years of age and older, nearly 66% of that group have been fully vaccinated and 76% have received at least one dose.

For more information about the vaccine, Missourians can visit MOStopsCOVID.com or call the state’s COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411. Missouri residents can use VaccineFinder.org to locate vaccinators in their area, as well as available vaccines and specific vaccine types.

