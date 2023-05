ST. LOUIS – A Missouri native is the newest member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sheryl Crow was announced Wednesday morning as one of this year’s inductees. She was born in Kennett, Missouri, just south of Sikeston.

This is the first time she was on the ballot. The other inductees include Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

This year’s award ceremony is being held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on November 3.