Missouri non-compliant in sending EPA pollution plans

FILE – Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant near Emmett, Kansas on Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri failed to submit its pollution reduction plan submission to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in July, along with 38 other states, all of which failed to comply with the Regional Haze Rule as required by the Clean Air Act.

A coalition of environmental agencies, including the Sierra Club, a non-profit organization with a chapter based in St. Louis, filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA Monday, claiming it failed to enforce the Regional Haze Rule as required by the Clean Air Act, thus neglecting its role as an overseeing governing body and its duty to hold states accountable to pollution reduction measures.

The Regional Haze Rule requires states to develop and implement air quality protection plans to reduce pollution that causes visibility impairment. It is intended to protect our national parks and wilderness areas from fossil fuel and other sources of pollution that reduce visibility, according to a Sierra Club press release.

“There’s an expectation of Congress that Americans should be able to visit their national parks and wilderness areas and not be faced with the degradation of the view,” Andy Knott, interim central region director at Sierra Club, said.

Missouri has at least 20 industrial facilities emitting pollutants with the potential to impact 29 different wilderness and recreation areas in the state – two of which are considered ‘Class I’ areas, or areas with the strongest clean air protections in the country, according to the National Parks Conservation Association’s regional haze factsheet on Missouri.

The association reports over 200 industrial facilities across the country may impact visibility in Missouri’s Class I areas. These areas include Hercules Glades Wilderness, located in the Ozarks of southwest Missouri, and the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, situated just north of the Arkansas state line.

“We’re talking about sulfur dioxide emissions and nitrogen oxide emissions,” Knott said. “Both of these pollutants also have severe impacts on people’s health. They cause thousands of premature deaths every year, thousands of asthma attacks every year.”

“This particular program is about haze and visibility, however, the pollution that causes haze also has direct health impacts on people.”

The association analyzed publicly available data to reveal the worst sources and industrial sectors of haze pollution in the state.

It found 87% of haze pollution comes from fossil fuel electric power generation, while only 6% comes from lime manufacturing. Another 6% comes from cement manufacturing, and only 1% from secondary smelting, refining, and alloying.

“The problem is this pollution travels hundreds, if not thousands, of miles,” Knott said. “Nearly 90% of this pollution comes from coal-fired power plants. It’s hard to argue that coal is better because it’s now more expensive than clean energy, so that’s why you’re seeing utilities accelerate their transition from coal to clean energy.”

According to the association, 20 industrial facilities emit haze pollution in Missouri. An analysis reveals the Ameren Missouri Labadie power plant, situated right on the Missouri River, emits over 40,000 tons of sulfur dioxide and exhaust emissions – roughly 20,000 tons more than any other contamination source in the state.

Despite Ameren Missouri Labadie Plant’s vast contribution to haze pollution, data shows pollution from the New Madrid Power Plant Marston, situated along the Mississippi River, affects at least 22 environmental sites in the state – five more wilderness areas than those impacted by the Labadie Plant.

“We constantly have this struggle between what’s right and what is best for humanity and for people’s health and for making this a more just and equitable society,” Knott said. “Then, you have the folks who are profiting from the things that go against those values.”

“It can be frustrating but the reason for optimism is that surveys show the vast majority of people believe in these values, and they want clean air. They want to help the environment. It’s harder for the polluters in the long run to win.”

Knott said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources “needs to step up and do its job and they haven’t done that.”

“We need the governor of Missouri to hold this agency accountable and appoint the right people to run the agency, and on the Air Conservation Commission Missouri-appointed positions, too,” he said. “The states have a role in the Clean Air Act, but then it’s up to the EPA to enforce that, if the states aren’t doing their job.”

He said the Sierra Club believes the EPA could be doing a lot more to prioritize the safety of American citizens.

“We do think that, aside from haze, there are other things the EPA could be doing,” Knott said. “For example, strengthening health standards for air pollution – that’s something that’s very necessary – and just addressing more directly the health impacts of coal plants around the countries.”