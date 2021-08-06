Missouri officers assaulted, tased after responding to illegal dumping call

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City officer and a suspect are both recovering in a local hospital following a call to investigate illegal dumping Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 PM Thursday, officers with WPD responded to the 800 block of East Fountain in reference to trespassing and illegal dumpingtaking place.

At the scene officers found several people in a truck with a trailer that had driven around a chain strung between two T-posts.

When confronting the individuals, two WPD officers were assaulted with one of the suspects gaining control of an officer’s taser. The suspect would begin to tase one officer while they were on the ground. The suspect also attempted to gain control of the officer’s service pistol forcing the officer to fire once into the suspect.

After getting the situation under control the officer’s began rendering medical attention to the person shot. EMS arrived at the scene later and transported this individual to a local hospital as well as one officer with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer was treated and released at the scene.

A total of five people were detained at the scene.

WPD has contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol – Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate this incident.