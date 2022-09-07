SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.”

According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues.

The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area.

“’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day on the scanner.” said the SPD post.

“There were lots of “here goat goat goat” to herd them baaack to safety. (The goat noise joke is going to get old, isn’t it?)” said SPD in the Facebook comment section.

The goats were brought back to their home safely.

No baaaad injuries were reported.