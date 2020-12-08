Missouri officially certifies Trump’s state win in general election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Board of State Canvassers announced Tuesday the certified results of the 2020 general election. President Donald Trump won Missouri’s 10 electoral votes over Joe Biden.
The board said 3,026,028 Missourians, 70.07 percent of registered voters, voted in the general election.
Trump won 56 percent of the vote to Biden’s 41 percent, with the remainder going to lesser-known candidates.
The board said 70 percent of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot, compared to a 66 percent turnout for the 2016 election.
“With November’s results official, we are pleased to have completed another successful election cycle in unprecedented times in Missouri,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “The success of November’s election is thanks to the tireless effort of Missouri’s voters, election authorities, and poll workers.”
